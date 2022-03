ST. LOUIS – You could say he’s long-winded and that’s good because St. Louis native, Matt Pantaleoni, is one of the top pipers in the U.S.

Matt started playing the bagpipes back in 1997 and has worked his way to the professional level. He stopped by and gave us a performance and, boy, it was a beautiful way to celebrate St. Pat’s! We know why Matt is one of the best in the nation!

If you want to learn the bagpipes or have Matt play at your next event visit: Pipingstl.com