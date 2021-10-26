Halloween pop-up bar in the Central West End

Make your way down to Maryland Plaza and stop at Edera Italian Eatery on your way to-and-from the legendary Halloween party in the Central West End.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, Edera will host a pop-up bar outside of the restaurant with specialty spooky cocktails, canned cocktails, and beer available for purchase.

Edera’s pop-up bar will be open only on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s the perfect place to escape the crowds while sipping on themed drinks such as “The Grave Digger” and “Laughing Apple.”