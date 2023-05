ST. LOUIS – Not only does the World Chess Hall of Fame has everything about chess, but they also have a wonderful concert series that goes all year round!

On May 18, be sure to enjoy The Gateway Guitar Quartet. Tickets are $25 and come with a complimentary drink. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. We gave a preview of what’s to come on May 18.

WorldChesshof.org

4652 Maryland Avenue in the Central West End