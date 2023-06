ST. LOUIS – They are young, but they rock like the those in the 70s, 80s, and 90s!

Meet the four-member team of SWeet Rukus. They’re in their teens, but they have old souls and a talent that is years ahead of time.

Catch them July 1, at Johnny’s Hideout in High Ridge, MO at 2:00 p.m.!

Find on Facebook: SWeet Rukus