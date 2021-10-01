Ask The Expert: Understanding the 3 questions everyone needs to answer before retiring

ST. LOUIS– Retirement is all about income. Our guest today, Marvin Mitchell, Founder & President Compass Retirement Solutions was our guest and helped us understand that when deciding if you can retire you have to answer the 3 most common questions:

  • What are my income sources?
  • How much income do I need in retirement?
  • How much income do I want in retirement?

And Marvin invited all our viewers to get a free copy of his book “Retire Early”, it’s a guide to outlining how to make sure you have enough income in retirement.  All you have to do to get your FREE Peace of Mind Toolkit is go to RethinkingRetirement.net.  

