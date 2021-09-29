Ask The Expert: Understanding the ‘gut-brain axis’ with Doc Talbott

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Shawn Talbott (aka Doc Talbott) is fascinated by the links between diet, biochemistry, and psychology: the idea that what we eat changes the biochemistry of our bodies and influences how we think, feel, and behave.

Today on the show, he discussed the “gut-brain axis” and the “missing piece of the puzzle,” for optimizing mood, energy, focus, and overall wellbeing.

“Understanding the connection between our microbiome and our brain is fundamentally changing how we think about human performance, both physically and mentally,” Talbott said.