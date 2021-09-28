Ask the Expert: Woods Basement Systems says don’t forget your home’s crawl spaces

ST. PETERS, Mo. - A St. Charles County man had to check his ticket a few times after discovering it matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball in the September 15th drawing. He is planning to use the $50,000 in winnings to spend Thanksgiving with family members living on the West Coast.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Mexico Road. He decided to buy a Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing. There are new features in the game. This is the 36th Missouri Lottery player in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize this way.