ST. LOUIS – Periodontal disease starts off with gingivitis and gum disease.

If not detected or treated, that leads to spaces between the teeth because those teeth are loose and infected. The key is regular brushing and regular check-ups at Troy Family Dental in Illinois.

They take a swab of the mouth and see what kinds of bacteria are present, then a treatment plan is put in place. Patients get to keep their teeth and most importantly, their whole body is healthier because it’s not fighting off infection.

Dr. Boatmen and his crew are highly trained and experts at sedation dentistry, so you don’t have to be scared to get your checkups!

