ST. LOUIS – It’s called the ‘sight stealer’ – we are talking about glaucoma.

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Dr. Dirk Massie encourages everyone to get in for their regular eye exams because that is when eye problems can be caught early.

See how easy it is to get the care you need, quality frames and still have money to grab lunch with your new look! It’s easy to get an appointment; they are available 24/7 and offer emergency services.

Plus, there are 10 area locations in Missouri and the Metro East.

PerformanceEyecare.com