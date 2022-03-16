ST. LOUIS – There’s a connection between what children are eating and the severity of their ADHD symptoms. That’s what Dana Kay is seeing in her practice at ADHD Thrive Institute.

Dana is a board-certified Holistic Health and Nutrition Practitioner. She uses nutrition and functional lab testing to discover hidden stresses and dysfunctions of the body that affect the symptoms of ADHD.

Discover the 4-step blueprint parents can use to address their child’s ADHD symptoms naturally. It’s time to bring back calm into your home.

ADHDthriveInstitute.com