ST. LOUIS – For many cancer patients, getting a ride to get their treatment is not possible. The American Cancer Society has a program where people volunteer to drive cancer patients to their treatment appointments at no cost! That program shut down because of covid and now it’s back! Now there’s a great need for drivers. If you are a patient or if you can be a driver here’s how to get help and give it!
American Cancer Society is bringing back the “Road to Recovery” program
by: Chelsea Haynes
