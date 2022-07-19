ST. LOUIS – Like any design detail, you want to get it right.

Getting things perfect to the client’s liking is life’s work at the Anne Marie Design Studio. Tuesday afternoon we talked about lighting, and how the right fixture or chandelier or flush mounted light can make a space pop.

Designer and President, Anne Marie Boedges gave a tip for lighting: “Have fun with decorative lighting,” Boedges said. “It shows off your personality and it is the jewelry of the space.”

AnneMarieStudio.com

17014 New College Ave Suite E

Wildwood, MO 63040

636-821-3395