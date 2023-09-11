ST. LOUIS – The days are getting shorter and that means we are going to be lighting up the fireplace.

Make sure your fireplace is safe and fall-ready. On Monday, we learned why it’s important to have your chimney inspected and repaired.

Approved Home Improvements is an expert at spotting and correcting any issues. The special going on right now is that customers can get 25% off internal chimney repairs and if you call today, that discount is doubled. Don’t delay; get your chimney and fireplace in working order before fireplace season.

Call 314-780-6080 and visit ahillcstl.com