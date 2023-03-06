ST. LOUIS – March is that in-between month, it’s cold then warm and it still can snow.

Make sure you have a fireplace that will work in case you want to us it. Let Approved Home Improvements look at the whole fireplace.

In March, you will get 30% off exterior tuckpointing plus a free chimney inspection and a free chim-cam, so you can see what your chimney looks like and the work it may need. President of Approved Home Improvements, James Anderson and his crew are experts at spotting issues and potentially hazardous spots.

Give them a call today for their March special at 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com. Work must be completed by March 31st.