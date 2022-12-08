ST. LOUIS – These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants that kind of fire inside your fireplace.

From now until Christmas, they are offering 50% off internal chimney repairs and the work will get done by Christmas. Let owner and president James Anderson and his crew come out to inspect the chimney for any damage.

They have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis. If repairs are needed, then you take advantage of that 50% off deal.

Mention Studio STL or FOX 2 when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com