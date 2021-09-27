Ask the Expert: Culler Beauty Foundation that matches your skin!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This foundation is a must-have! Chelsea spoke with lifestyle consultant Angie Bruse about this incredible product that matches your skin.

There will be no more guessing or matching colors, this foundation automatically matches to your unique color each time. You can grab a foundation and primer to make your makeup pop.

Culler Beauty is the perfect fit for you! Call today to order your Culler Beauty Self Adjusting foundation and primer. You will receive an additional $10 off, plus free eyelash enhancer, plus free shipping.

Visit www.culler10.com or call 1-800-928-1062