Ask the Expert: New book titled ‘Exit Strategy’ helps those facing divorce

ST. LOUIS – Mark Haefner’s team of experienced divorce attorneys at Haefner Law can help you get through your divorce as affordably and stress-free as possible. Their flat-rate divorce services help give you a clear idea of the unwanted costs of divorce so you can focus on the things that matter.

Mark Haefner was our guest today, to explain more about what his team does, and about his book, “Exit Strategy” which offers tips on what to do if you are facing a divorce. You can contact them and learn more by visiting Flat Rate Divorces or calling 314-200-6101.