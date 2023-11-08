ST. LOUIS – So what are the travel trends right now?

Travel experts at Expedia see the ‘travel dupe’ trend. It’s finding a similar spot to where you originally wanted to go, but for less money and less people.

If you are a music lover, do a concert destination trip to see your favorite band, or right now, it’s Taylor Swift! Finally, many are opting for dry tripping.

That’s where you drink less or not at all and hotels are offering specials on their alcohol-free drinks! Be sure to download these travel apps: Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo!