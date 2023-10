ST. LOUIS – Every year, thousands gather for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

Money that is raised will be given back for research and support for local patients as they battle cancer. This year, it will be in Forest Park’s Cricket Field on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit LightTheNight.org!