ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, Mark Cantor spoke about marijuana and the impact of drivers on the roadways.

He went over what is legal and what isn’t when it comes to possessing marijuana while driving. Cantor Injury law also is the place to call if you are injured.

This local business knows how to handle injury cases, workers compensation, and other injuries. They are the experts in injury law. If you need an injury lawyer, Cantor Injury Law offers a free consultation: 314-628-9999 | CantorInjuryLaw.com