ST. LOUIS – Most people are using rideshare businesses like Uber or Lyft.

So what happens when a customer is injured during a car accident in an Uber or Lyft? Local injury lawyer, Mark Cantor discussed what to do first when injured.

He also is one of the best lawyers to have on your side, he will get you what you need if injured in any accident.

Cantor Injury Law 314-628-9999