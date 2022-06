ST. LOUIS – June is PRIDE Month and Clementine’s is celebrating with rainbow waffle cones! Each time one is sold, part of the proceeds go to area LGBTQ+ organizations in our area. Plus why not fill it with your favorite flavored ice cream. Here’s an idea get like five flavors and make the rainbow and eat the rainbow! Now that’s a positive thing we can all do!

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Ice Cream

6 area locationsClementinesCreamery.com