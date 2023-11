ST. LOUIS – Come Fly with Me: The Rise and Fall of Trans World Airlines is written by Alan Hoffman and Daniel Rust.

It is a part of the Missouri History Museum’s Thursday Nights at the Museum series. Hear from the authors and a panel of people who worked for TWA. It’s happening Friday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lee Auditorium and MacDermott Grand Hall.

On Wednesday, we sat down with Alan Hoffmann and heard more about the book launch happening tomorrow night. MOHistory.org