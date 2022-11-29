ST. LOUIS – Having a happy and healthy holiday season means paying attention to self-care techniques to ensure you are preparing yourself for the holiday gatherings and the potentially added stress of schedules.

Dr. Duru Sakhrani, psychiatrist from Compass Health Network, said that it is ok to say “no” to events that may cause anxiety – and focus on techniques for self-care. If you are in need of mental health during the holidays, the Compass Health Network has services like their Crisis Access Point in Wentzville whose number is 833-356-2427 or, you can dial 988 to connect with their mental health crisis line.

Contact Compass Heath Network today. To make a general appointment, call 844-853-8937