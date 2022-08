ST. LOUIS — As of July, 988 is a new three-digit dialing code that will route called to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

At Compass Health Network, they’ve seen a 52% increase in call volume and the state of Missouri will be gearing up for a greater increase by October.

Compass Health Network came in today to talk about the new 988 number and how they help those with a crisis.

Wentzville Behavioral Health Crisis Center

1032 Crosswinds Ct.

To learn more, visit CompassHealthNetwork.org