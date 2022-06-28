ST. LOUIS – When a pediatrician, a therapist, or a checkup is needed, care can be found under one roof where everyone is involved in communicating about the patient.

That’s what integrated team-based health care looks like and it’s effective and wonderful for the patient. Today we talked about mental health screenings for children 8 years and older and how important it is to get a screening for a variety of issues including anxiety. At Compass Health Network, there is a network of people who truly care and will find you help, whether it’s a screening or a counselor.

CompassHealthNetwork.org