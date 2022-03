ST. LOUIS – From deductibles to co-pays, healthcare costs can nickel and dime down your retirement income. Compass Retirement Solutions has many solutions to help protect your retirement from healthcare costs and teach you how not to get bitten by the healthcare Cobra! Let them guide you to a retirement that is worry-free.

You can receive a free copy of the book “Retire Early”, which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net