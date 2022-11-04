ST. LOUIS — Everything is costing more; it seems like there is tax upon tax with everything. For those looking to retire, great advice and direction are needed.

Today Compass Retirement Solutions went over the rate hikes, the tax hikes and other items that can be troublesome to those wanting to retire. The experts at Compass Retirement Solutions know what to do and how to help.

Let them come up with a workable retirement plan. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net