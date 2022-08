ST. LOUIS — One trip to the hospital can wipe away the savings of many people.

Compass Retirement Solutions says don’t forget to take into account those medical costs. Let them take a whole financial picture of your life and come up with a plan for you to retire worry-free.

Let Compass Retirement solutions help. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement.

Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net