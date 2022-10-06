ST. LOUIS — Gone are the days of guessing when trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation.

Culler Beauty is here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork away from us.

They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads that blend to match our skin color.

Plus, it comes with an SPF of 50! So save that trip to the store for another day.

Call today to receive 40% off your order of Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting foundation, primer, and eyelash enhancer with free shipping.

Visit www.culler40.com or call 1-800-928-1062