WILDWOOD, Mo. – The fifth wall is that empty space that’s above your head inside your home, or what we call the ceiling.

See how to make the most of your ceilings. There are so many cool ideas out there, and the ideas are endless coming from Anne Marie Design Studio.

We went over how to make the best fifth wall! If you are in the market for a new kitchen or bath remodel in your home, visit the professionals at Anne Marie Studio!

AnneMari

eStudio.com

636-821-3395

17014 New College Ave., Suite E

Wildwood, MO 63040