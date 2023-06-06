ST. LOUIS – Materials and designs for countertops have the ability to give your kitchen or bathroom a personality!

Selecting countertops is like selecting the shoes and then adding the outfit to make the shoes stand out. Anne Marie Bodges, designer and owner of Anne Marie Design Studio, showed off some of the materials and countertop selections to know what is right for your home, spoke about the difference between quartz and granite, and how to add edges that stand out!

She says, “Countertops are like icing on the cake Choose something you want to touch!” If you are in the market for a remodel, contact Anne Marie and her team.

AnneMarieStudio.com

636-821-3395

17014 New College Ave, Suite E

Wildwood, MO 63040