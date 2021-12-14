Design Tip Tuesday with Anne Marie Design Studio – What REALLY happens during the build phase?

ST. LOUIS – What really happens during a build phase of a home remodel? Anne Marie Boedges is the president and designer from Anne Marie Design Studio, a fine kitchen and bath boutique, based out of Wildwood. She gives a clear outline of what to expect during the build phase including what happens during the pre-construction meeting, the demo process, rebuild, and finishing process. 

Her tip for today: “Trust your designer is working in your best interest.”

AnneMarieStudio.com
1014 New College Ave Suite E
Wildwood, MO 63040
636-821-3395

