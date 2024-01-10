ST. LOUIS – It’s fireplace season and the owner of Approved Home Improvements says, “Don’t hope your safe; know your safe.”

Owner James Anderson gave clear and upfront pricing for all the work you may need on your fireplace. This month, he’s doing some specials.

The first one is the Crazy Cheap Chimney Sweep for just $179. Visit their website for the areas that they service.

The second deal offers customers 20% off internal repairs and if you call right now, you can get double the discount! All work must be completed by January 31. Their work is stellar and so is their clarity of what repairs are going to cost and why you need a working chimney!

Call 314-780-6080 and visit ahillcstl.com