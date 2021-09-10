Finance Friday: When is the right time to retire?

ST. LOUIS– Is it the right time to retire? Marvin Mitchell, founder and president of Compass Retirement Solutions is taking part of Finance Fridays.

Mitchell has advice for those about trying to decide when is the right time to retire?

He says people need to make a list of what they are bringing in and what expenses they will have. They need to consider income sources like how much they plan on being able to take in from social security and a pension. He said if you then figure out expenses it will help you get a clearer picture of how much you will need from your retirement each month.



