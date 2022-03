IDA, Ill. - In January 1993 a woman's head was discovered along a road near Ina, Illinois. The identity of the human remains was a mystery until new forensic tools made it possible.

Susan Lund was last seen by her family at their home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Christmas Eve of 1992. She walked to a local grocery store and was never seen again. Her family had no idea where she has been for the last 29 years.