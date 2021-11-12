Finance Fridays: Compass Retirement educates about the three “c’s” of retirement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A federal grand jury has indicted two people for fraud and theft involving government pandemic relief programs. Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times received over $700,000 in fraudulent loans after inflating the number of employees for several of their businesses.

Forland is charged with several counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and theft of government property. Times faces one count of wire fraud and a count of theft of government property.