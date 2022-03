ST. LOUIS – Planning for taxes in retirement takes careful consideration. Knowing if you should convert your RMD to a Roth, or contribute to your Roth or Traditional IRA is important.

We talk about tax-loss harvesting to put us on the right course to plan for taxes in retirement. If you would like to receive the book “Retire Early”, written by Marvin Mitchell, it is no-cost.

Click on RethinkingRetirement.net