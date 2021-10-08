Finance Fridays: When to rollover your 401K

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s Finance Friday sponsored by Compass Retirement Solutions, and we were joined by financial advisor Steve Leonard to talk about the right time to roll over your 401K. We learned when we should begin considering a rollover, and which scenarios need to be right to keep money inside the fund.

Each week, they offer a free copy of their book ‘Retire Early.’ It’s a guide to outlining how to make sure we know when is the right time to roll over a 401k.  Our viewers can go to rethinkingretirement.net to request a free copy. 

