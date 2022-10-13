ST. LOUIS – CORA Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy provider for everyone.

From back pain to minor sprains, they have all the equipment, knowledge, and plans to get you back— and even better. CORA offers a no-cost injury screening to identify the pain and then comes up with a plan to get relief. One treatment is called dry needling. With specially trained clinicians, dry needling is used to decrease pain, muscle tension and spasms and improve range of motion. Give them a call, there are ways to work out the cost of your care.

You can find the Alter G at the Des Peres location. Give them a call at 314-330-1148 and visit them online, at CoraPhysicalTherapy.com