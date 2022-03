ST. LOUIS- Like potholes in the road, the cold weather also affects the chimney. Let Approved Home Improvements make sure everything from the fireplace to the chimney is working properly and is safe!

Approved Home Improvements is offering 30% off all exterior tuckpointing, and a free standard, single flue chimney cover.

Mention “Studio STL” or “Fox 2” when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com