ST. LOUIS — In six to eight weeks you can get certified at a nursing assistant and get working in the healthcare field right away. You can get the certification from Nursing EDification. Classes start on August 14, but if you register by June 30h you will a discount. Registration does close August 7 so don’t delay.

Early Registration Discount: Sign up before June 30th

Call or Visit our Website to Register Today:

CNA-NursingEdSTL.org

314-395-5099