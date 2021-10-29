Get your chimney checked before you turn on the fireplace

Homeowners often do not take the necessary precautions to regularly check the tuckpointing and maintenance a chimney needs to ensure their fireplace will be used safely. Now that the season is changing, keeping your chimney in tip-top shape is the focus of our sponsor Approved Home Improvements.

Approved Home Improvements is offering a special for the month of October. You can have your chimney inspected and cleaned including the “chim-cam” for just $119.00 (normally $178). Learn more at Approved Home Improvements or give them a call at 314-780-6080.