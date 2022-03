ST. LOUIS – James Hawkins, President of Golden Oak Lending and the Studio STL show sponsor, talks with Chelsea Haynes about why now is still a good time to refinance even with The Fed raising interest rates.

Home values in the St. Louis area have been skyrocketing over the past year and that means now is the time to refinance and save on your home mortgage.

If you would like to refinance your home, call 314-567 GOLD (4653) or visit GoldenOakLending.com