ST. LOUIS – The Haefner Law Firm specializes in family law and the founder, Mark Haefner, shared his top list of mistakes people make during a divorce.

He suggests getting a therapist to help you through this tough time. Mark also advises his clients to stay off social media, to not comment about anything in their personal lives or while they are going through a divorce.

If you need a divorce or just thinking about one, learn more about the process and how to prepare. Call 314-200-6101 or go to FlatRateDivorces.com.

Download free documents and get a free copy of the book, ‘Exit Strategy,’ which take the mystery out of the process.