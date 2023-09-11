ST. LOUIS – Family law attorney Mark Haefner, says when there is a fight, the only winners are the lawyers.

When it makes sense to settle your family law case, Mark and his team will be able to give you trustworthy counsel. Mark is focused on the family and makes decisions that will benefit his clients and their children.

Call the Haefner Law Office if you need help – they offer flat rate pricing on divorce and say settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days rather than the trials, which can take up to 2 years!

To learn more or to receive a copy of Mark’s book ‘Exit Strategy,’ reach out to the Haefner Law Office at 317-200-6101.

Haefner Law Office