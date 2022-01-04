Haefner Law Office educates clients about a flat rate divorce

ST. LOUIS - The surge of the omicron variant in the St. Louis region has pushed the medical community to the brink and left few with answers on stemming the tidal wave of infections that seems to have no end in sight.

For the first time in the history of the pandemic, more than a thousand people are hospitalized with positive COVID tests, and another 59 patients are presumed to have the virus. In all, 1,082 people are hospitalized after another 176 patients were admitted overnight.