ST. LOUIS – January is the number one month to file for divorce or separation.

Before you make that move, visit the Haefner Law Office. Family law attorney Mark Haefner, wrote a book detailing everything people need to have in place before they file.

He wants his clients to have the kind of divorce that does not cost a ton of money and does damage to the kids and family. Mark says his clients benefit the most from a flat-rate divorce.

Call the Haefner Law Office if you need help – they offer flat rate pricing on divorce. To learn more or to receive a copy of Mark’s book ‘Exit Strategy,’ reach out to the Haefner Law Office at 317-200-6101.

Haefner Law Office