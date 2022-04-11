ST. LOUIS – Summer is coming up and that usually means vacations. Mark Haefner, a partner at Haefner Law Office that offers flat-rate pricing on divorce, says that making summer plans with the kids also involves communicating with your ex. Mark says to remind yourself it’s about the children and not you. Keep the focus on making great memories with your children. To learn more or to receive a copy of Mark’s book “Exit Strategy,” reach out to the Haefner Law Office at 317-200-6101. Haefner Law Office

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction