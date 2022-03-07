Haefner Law Office on which parent can claim the children in divorce

ST. LOUIS – It’s tax season and that means divorcees need to consider which parent can claim the children when filing taxes. Mark Haefner, partner from Haefner Law Office which offers flat-rate pricing on divorce, says the parenting plan should say who gets to claim the child(ren) for tax purposes and it needs to be followed.

If your parenting plan does not specify who can claim the children, or if you are recently separated and no plan is in place, the law states that the parent who had the children the majority of the time should be the one claiming.

